Bassetlaw District Council will save more than £300,000 by taking over the housing management services

Bassetlaw District Council is set to take over housing management services, saving more than £300,000.

The council housing management services was previously provided by A1 Housing but will be directly delivered by Bassetlaw District Council from Monday, October 1.

Councillors at Bassetlaw District Council took the decision at an extra-ordinary meeting of Council on August 2, following a consultation with tenants and leaseholders in which 60 per cent of respondents supported the proposal to take A1 Housing back in house.

The move is expected to generate savings of £335,000 a year, enabling more money to be invested in the services that matter to tenants like repairs and estate improvements.

Tenancies are already held by the council so residents will not need to do anything differently and will still receive all the services they currently have access to.

These changes will not affect Tenancy Agreements or tenant’s and leaseholder’s rights and responsibilities.

In addition, council rents will continue to be set in accordance with Council Policy and National Legislation.

Coun Steve Scotthorne, cabinet member for housing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I am grateful to all the tenants and leaseholders who took time to participate in the consultation.

“It’s clear from the results that there is overwhelming support for housing to come back under Council control.

“We can now focus on ensuring that there is a smooth transfer back in house and that tenants see real benefits with investment into repairs, estate improvements and housing support.

“A1 Housing has done a great job over the last 14 years, in addition to improving tenant’s homes through the Government’s Decent Homes programme.

“However, since 2012, nearly half of all Council owned housing companies, such as ALMOs, have returned to Council control and the situation in Bassetlaw is a reflection of what is happening across the country.”

Consultation with tenants and leaseholders was conducted by Ipsos MORI and took place between March 1, and July 25.

They were asked if they would support or oppose the proposed change to the way that your housing management services are provided.

Out of the 2,458 people asked 1,458 support, 491 neither support or oppose, 130 oppose, 292 don’t know and 59 not stated.

In total, 29 per cent of respondents provided a positive comment and the largest number of comments, 175, related to the money that would be saved.