Bassetlaw council urges residents to have their say on Local Plan

Bassetlaw District Council has again urged residents to have their say on the Bassetlaw Plan, which sets out the potential blueprint for housing, regeneration and other development in the district up to the year 2035.

A public consultation began on January 14, and has already attracted more than 50 responses online or through a series of 21 events being held across Bassetlaw.

Councillor Jo White, deputy leader of Bassetlaw District Council and cabinet member for economic development.

Councillor Jo White said: “The Bassetlaw Plan is fundamental to the growth and success of our district.

“This draft document is the next stage of our conversation with local people, businesses and communities about how we can achieve Government housing requirements in a way that is good for residents now and in the future.”

Key proposals included in the plan are the building of 6,630 homes, two new garden villages, and the creation of 136 hectares of land for employment to attract investment and create new jobs in the district.

The plan also addresses energy efficiency and waste management, renewable and low carbon energy, landscapes, history and heritage assets, and community services and facilities

Coun White said: “This is one of the council’s most important pieces of work. It will shape our district for a generation. It is vital people have their say.”

To view the plan, leave feedback or find your nearest upcoming consultation event, go to https://goo.gl/rJp983.