Banned Sutton teen was carrying drugs when he made McDonald’s trip for mum

A Sutton teen was carrying drugs and banned from driving when his mum lent him her car so he could go to McDonald’s and fetch food in the early hours, a court heard.

Police followed Jaelen Martynowicz’s silver Peugeot 307 after they spotted a broken tail light, and stopped him on Longstone Way, Mansfield, at 2.30am, on January 12.

He was searched and a small quantity of cannabis, worth £25 to £30, was found on him, said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

Martynowicz, 18, of New Lane, Stanton Hill, admitted possession of the Class B drug, and driving without insurance and while disqualified, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was banned for drink driving until August 6. He was given a suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs on February 2.

David Grant, mitigating, said: “He is trying to sort his life out but things go wrong. He was one per cent over the limit days after passing the theory test.

“On this particular night his mum asked him to fetch some food from McDonald’s - a round trip of two miles. He rather foolishly took her car. There is no suggestion that he took it without her consent.”

Martynowicz was fined £120, and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Eight points were added to his licence for the driving offences.

For the possession charge he was given a 12 month conditional discharge. The cannabis was forfeited and destroyed.