Banned motorist with false plates is jailed after driving drug-troubled partner to chemist’s

A banned motorist has been jailed after he was caught driving his drug-troubled partner to the chemist after she was starting to suffer withdrawal symptoms.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 31, how Keith Christopher Collison, 49, of North Road, Clowne, was spotted and stopped by police on Rotherham Road, at Stony Houghton, after the car was flagged up on their system as a suspicious vehicle.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The circumstances are that on January 3, at midday, a police officer in a marked vehicle saw the Ford Ka being driven in the opposite direction and the vehicle activated police systems to indicate there was something wrong with the car.

“He turned the police car around and caught up with the car and forced it to stop.”

Police confirmed that Collison is a disqualified driver and he had no insurance, according to the court.

Mrs Bickley added that police also discovered that the vehicle had a false registration plate.

Collison, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and to fraudulently using a false registration plate.

He also admitted committing the offences while he is subject to a previous suspended sentence order and he admitted that he is subject to a driving ban.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “Collison was taking his partner to a pharmacy for an emergency methadone prescription.

“She is the principle driver and she had a damaged bottle and she was withdrawing and was in no fit state to drive because of her withdrawal so he drove and it was a decision made in the moment and he regrets it.”

Mr Meakin added that the Ford Ka had been purchased by Collison’s partner on a “no questions asked” basis and the front and rear registration plates did not match so the defendant altered the plates so they matched.

He said: “The vehicle came into his possession during a disqualification period but it was his partner’s vehicle.

“It was an isolated incident and he was not driving for reward and a significant distance was not driven and there was no bad driving.

“He came to the police’s attention because he is well-known to the police.

“The suspended sentence was imposed for a dissimilar offence to the offences he comes to court for today.”

Magistrates sentenced Collison to 300 weeks of custody. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and given a further driving disqualification for three years and four weeks.