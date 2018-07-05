Banned motorist is caught driving when she took a spin to collect a washing machine

A banned driver was caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa after she had been driving to collect a washing machine.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Stephanie Kerr, 32, was stopped by police as a suspected banned driver after they carried out an Automatic Number Plate Recognition check on the A619, at Barlborough.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on June 27: “The defendant was made subject to an 18 month disqualification on April 5, this year, and she was later seen driving on the A619 during an ANPR hit for a disqualified driver.”

Mrs Allsop added: “She said she was driving to Chesterfield from Maltby to collect a washing machine.”

Kerr, of Maple Avenue, Maltby, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified after the incident on May 27.

Magistrates sentenced Kerr to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Kerr was also further disqualified from driving for a further 24 months.