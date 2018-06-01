Banned Mansfield teen will go to prison if he drives again

A Mansfield teen will go straight to prison if he gets behind the wheel of a car in the next 12 months.

Mitchell Beet, 19, of Peel Crescent, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was stopped on Fairholme Drive, on February 23, after police discovered the car he was driving was insured to a woman.

The court heard he had been banned until April 27, this year, by magistrates in Chesterfield, following a road accident, and his provisional licence had expired.

Beet said he had lost his job as a concrete worker because he couldn’t get transport.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “This is a blatant disregard of a court order, putting other road users at risk when you shouldn’t have been driving.”

He gave Beet a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.

He banned him from driving for 12 months.

“If you’re stupid enough to drive during that time you will go straight to prison,” the judge added.