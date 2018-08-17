Banned Kirkby man risked jail by driving boss’s van

A Kirkby man who drove his boss’s van while banned for dangerous driving was nabbed after manoeuvring erratically and sent to the crown court, magistrates heard.

Liam Bonsall was spotted by police driving the white Vauxhall Vivaro van at speed on Southwell Road West, on July 11, before cutting across traffic and pulling in abruptly.

The court heard he had five convictions for 16 offences, including driving without a licence or insurance in 2013.

He was banned until he passes an extended test for dangerous driving and failing to stop at Derby Crown Court, in 2016, said prosecutor Sarah Sanderson.

And in September 2017 he received a two month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for another driving offence.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Bonsall had been working for a vehicle parts company for the past few months and the firm was relocating.

“In the process of thinking he’s doing the right thing to demonstrate to his boss that he should be kept on, he has basically doing something he really shouldn’t have,” Mr Greaves said.

Bonsall, 28, of Mattley Avenue, admitted driving while disqualified and without a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Because he was in breach of the suspended sentence was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing, on September 7.