Banned diabetic driver drove to collect prescription in Mansfield

A disqualified driver from Kirkby “panicked” because he was running out of lifesaving medicine for his diabetes and drove to the chemist, magistrates heard.

Terry Newton’s car was stopped on Lichfield Lane, Mansfield, at midday on December 19, as he made the four mile journey.

He was banned at Lincolnshire Magistrates Court for driving with excess alcohol in November 2016, and that disqualification ended on February 12, this year.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said: “He ran out of insulin and made the decision to drive to collect a prescription to ensure he had some over the Christmas period.

“He had relied on family members, but unfortunately they were suffering from a sickness bug and were unable to assist him.”

She said he suffers from “numerous other medical problems” and also looks after his wife who is partially sighted.

He told magistrates: “I just panicked.”

Newton, 62, of Glebe Street, admitted driving without insurance and while disqualified, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

Six points were added to his licence instead of imposing a further three-to-six months ban.