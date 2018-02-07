Babworth church prepares to welcome visitors for snowdrop weekend

Babworth’s historic parish church will welcome visitors from far and wide this weekend as they flock to see a spectacular snowdrop display.

All Saints’ church, on Babworth Road, will host its annual celebration of the flowers blooming on Saturday, 10am to 4pm, and Sunday, 12noon to 4pm.

Rick Brand, of Bassetlaw Christian Heritage, said: “A visit to ‘the church in the woods’ is an annual pilgrimage made by many people, from in and around Bassetlaw and beyond.

“As well as taking a stroll around the churchyards, there are walks through the woods, providing a great breath of fresh air as spring starts the journey back to summer.”

On both days, the church will be serving hot drinks and cake for visitors, as well as stalls selling plants and gifts.

At 2pm on Saturday, tour guide Maggy Watkins will give a free talk on Richard Clifton, one of the most important members of the Separatist movement which eventually inspired the Mayflower pilgrims’ voyage to what would become the United States.

An exhibition on the Separatist and Mayflower Pilgrims Exhibition will also be on display in the church throughout the weekend.