Boss at a Notts attraction have introduced their latest addition- a baby rhea.

It was hatched in the loving hands of Farmer Phil in his very own home and today has moving to Wheelgate Park, in Farnsfield, to be hand reared by members of their farm staff and visitors will be able to see it for themselves.

The new baby rhea

The rhea is native to South America and is distantly related to the emu and ostrich.

Although this little fella is still small, he could one day grow to be almost 6ft tall!