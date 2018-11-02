At-home care company wins survey award

A company specialising in care for older people in their own homes across the Retford area has been honoured by a prestigious award.

Home Instead Senior Care, which also operates in Gainsborough, has won a four-star best employer in care accolade after an independent survey carried out among customers and employees.

Delighted Vicky Waring, owner of the company, said: “We are incredibly proud to achieve this award. It means so much because it comes from feedback.

“Person-centred home care is our business, and this acknowledgement proves that it works, not only for our clients but also for our care givers.”

Home Instead’s employees are matched with clients who share their interests, and the vast majority of their home-care visits last at least one hour. This results in high levels of job satisfaction and an excellent standard of care for the elderly clients.

One employee said in the survey: “After working for several other care companies, I feel that Home Instead is run extremely well.

“The office staff work unbelievably hard to make sure the care givers, as well as the clients and their families, are happy. I feel like a valued member of a brilliant team.”