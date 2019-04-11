Astro turf and weed killer among items stolen by Gainsborough man Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A man from Gainsborough has been given a community order after he stole a number of items. John Parker, 33, of Cross Street, Gainsborough, stole lawnseed, astro turf, weed killer and plant food belonging to Tesco. Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d As well as a community order he was ordered to pay a total of £226 compensation. This is how much the 11 top earners in Nottinghamshire councils were paid in 2017-18