Astro turf and weed killer among items stolen by Gainsborough man

A man from Gainsborough has been given a community order after he stole a number of items.

John Parker, 33, of Cross Street, Gainsborough, stole lawnseed, astro turf, weed killer and plant food belonging to Tesco.

Lincoln Magistrates Court G110817-1d

As well as a community order he was ordered to pay a total of £226 compensation.