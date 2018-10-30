Arthur the rabbit reunited with Langold family thanks to the power of social media

Nottinghamshire police have reunited Arthur the rabbit with his family, after he was found in Langold.

Arthur the rabbit spent the night at an officer’s house after he was found looking a little scared last night, October 29.

Police put an appeal out on the local Facebook page this morning and thanks to the power of social media, his owner was found within six minutes.

Arthur is now back home with his family.

Billy the Cavapoo seemed very excited to have his little buddy back home after his adventure.

Arthur’s human big brother, Charlie, aged six, will also have a nice surprise when he gets home tonight.

A Spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “A huge thank you to everyone who shared, commented and contacted Jorden, she is very grateful to everyone who helped reunite them all.

“A very hoppy ending indeed.”