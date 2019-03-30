'Arson' attack in Creswell sees flytipped waste set alight

Firefighters and police have been dealing with a 'deliberate ignition' in Creswell.

Firefighters from Clowne along with officers from Derbyshire Police have been at Frithwood Lane where they found the waste set alight.

Pic from Creswell SNT.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish approximately ten square metres of rubbish, which had spread to hedgerows and grass.

Creswell SNT tweeted: "Surely the dangers don't need to be explained here, dry weather and fire... a lethal combination."

