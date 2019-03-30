'Arson' attack in Creswell sees flytipped waste set alight

Firefighters and police have been dealing with a 'deliberate ignition' in Creswell.
Firefighters from Clowne along with officers from Derbyshire Police have been at Frithwood Lane where they found the waste set alight.
They used a hose reel jet to extinguish approximately ten square metres of rubbish, which had spread to hedgerows and grass.
Creswell SNT tweeted: "Surely the dangers don't need to be explained here, dry weather and fire... a lethal combination."
