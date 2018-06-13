Arrests made in operation to tackle Mamba and Spice in the East Midlands

Four men and two women have been arrested in connection with Operation Halifax.

This is an ongoing operation in the East Midlands to tackle the production and supply of Synthetic Cannabinoids, known as Mamba and Spice.

Nine warrants were carried out by a number of policing teams across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

All people arrested were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Superintendent Tracy Harrison said: “These arrests are part of an ongoing operation in response to the issues in Derby relating to the production and supply of Mamba and Spice.

“The warrants form part of our positive action with our partner agencies to make our city as safe as we can.

“We are also aware that people involved in drug supply often carry weapons such as knives. What we have identified is that the carrying and use of knives has become part of the culture within some groups supplying drugs in Derby city.

“This, together with the impact on violent crime and anti-social behaviour by those taking Synthetic Cannabinoids, has no doubt impacted on the recent increase in violent crime and I am determined to do everything we can to proactively tackle these issues.

“Last year in the city we conducted a number of high profile operations and committed a large amount of resources to tackle the problems surrounding the use of this type of drug.

“These arrests show that we are taking the issue of drug use and supply seriously. We are determined, by working in partnership with relevant local agencies, to target this type of criminality and bring those responsible to justice.”