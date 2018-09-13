Are you the owner of alcohol found at burglary scene?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to identify the owners of a selection of alcohol which was found at the scene of a burglary in Scotter.

Twelve bottles of Corona Lager, a 35cl bottle of Whyte and Mackay Whisky and two bottles of wine were found while officers were investigating the scene of a burglary.

Do you recognise these bottles?

It is believed the wine isn’t available via normal supermarkets and has to be specifically ordered in.

If anyone is missing this collection of alcohol, can they please come forward to officers via the contact details below:

By calling 101 quoting the reference 19 of September 11

By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 19 of September 11 in the subject box

You can also contact the police through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.