Apprentices work on retirement flats site

Six apprentices from Gainsborough are gaining valuable hands-on experience, building new affordable retirement living apartments in the town.

The apprentices who are studying at the Gainsborough Construction Career College are working with the Gelder Group, who are leading the building work on North Marsh Road.

The site based work is crucial for the apprentices as it offers them a unique opportunity to work on industry-set projects with potential future employers. It also complements the college based learning.

Brandon Booth, 17, is enjoying the challenge of working on the project.

He said: “I’ve learned a lot in the two months I’ve been here, it’s been good to experience working on-site.

“This apprenticeship has definitely confirmed that working in construction is right for me and I’m hoping to get a permanent job with the Gelder Group after my apprenticeship.”

The development will provide 24 affordable apartments for over-55s in Gainsborough.

Matt Turner, site manager, said: “Taking on apprentices in good news for the construction industry as a whole as there’s a real shortage of skills, but even more importantly for us it’s great to be fostering local talent.”