Application submitted to demolish Cottam power station

A pre- application to demolish Cottam Power Station has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.



The ‘screening opinion’ application will assess whether the power station will be subject to an environmental impact assessment before demolition can go ahead.

EDF energy announced the decommission of the station earlier this month, due to ‘challenging market conditions’.

The decommissioning is expected to last for 15 months after operations cease at Cottam in September.

In the application letter to the council, EDF energy state: “The demolition of Cottam power station will inevitably present risks to the environment through the generation of dust, noise, vibration and waste.

“EDF energy is concerned about the potential impacts this project could have upon the local community and the environment.

Andy Powell, Cottam Power station manager said: “On February 7, EDF Energy announced that Cottam power station would end generation on 30 September 2019.

“It’s a large structure occupying a considerable area so decommissioning and demolition needs to be planned carefully.

“Decommissioning should take around 15 months, beginning as soon as generation ends.

“Demolition takes around 48 months and follows after decommissioning is completed.

“We have submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening request required under the Town and Country Planning (EIA) Regulations 2017 for the demolition of Cottam.

“Our intention is to minimise safety, environmental and security risks and to comply with the relevant environmental planning and permitting legislation requirements.

MP John Mann said: “Whilst it was devastating news that Cottam Power Station is closing far earlier than anticipated, its vital that the site is cleared as quickly as possible so that it can be put back to economic use.”

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for economic development at Bassetlaw District Council, said:

“The Council has received notification from EDF, as part of a screening opinion, of their intention to start demolition of the site

“This is a pre-curser to the submission of a planning application.

“As part of this request we are currently consulting with statutory bodies and interested parties to help determine if this project would be subject to an assessment in accordance with regulations.

“We will be working with EDF to ensure that all the correct measures are in place before the demolition process begins.

"We also want to work in partnership with EDF on the development of a future plan that will ensure the regeneration of the site.”

Staff at Retford Airport have written to Bassetlaw District Council, as some of the pilots who frequently use the airport use the power station as a ‘visual reference point’.

Staff at the airport, based almost ten miles away from Cottam Power Station, are looking for reassurances on the timescale of the demolition.

Royce Marshall, Retford Airport’s accountable manager, said in a letter on the planning application: “Pilots flying to Retford (Gamston) Airport often use the power station as a visual reference point (VRP) when locating the aerodrome and will fly over it en route to runaway.

“Accordingly we would ask, please, that when the exact date and time of the demolition is known, this is given to us.

“We can then issue a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) advising pilots to remain clear of the area to avoid the effects of heat and smoke which will rise into the airspace above the area.”