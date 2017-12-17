APPEAL: Pensioner ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by car in Dinnington

A witness appeal has been launched after a pensioner was hit by a car in Dinnington.

It happened on Friday evening (15 December) at around 7.35pm.

It is reported that a silver Vauxhall Insignia and a 77-year-old pedestrian were involved in a collision in Rotherham Road at the junction with Meadow Street.

The pedestrian, a 77-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling through the area at the time on Friday evening and may have witnessed the collision.

If you have information, call 101 quoting incident number 911 of 15 December 2017.