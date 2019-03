Nottinghamshire police have appealed for witnesses after a man was assaulted by a group of teenagers.

The incident happened near the junction of Gateford Road and Caledonian Road, at 7pm on Fri Feb 22.

Appeal for witnesses after Worksop assault

Police believe the group may have been involved in a similar incident on Feb 8.

If you have any information, call police on 101, inc 872 of Feb 22,#