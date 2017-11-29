Anti fracking group hold an awareness raising session for residents

Members of the anti fracking group Woodsetts Against Fracking to inform residents of the plans for shale gas exploration in the area.

The group held the awareness raising session in Dinnington to allow people to ask questions and find out more about the process and the plans for the area.

Woodsetts Against Fracking member, Sue Schmitz-Butler, said: “We are trying to raise awareness and trying to get people to object to the application.

“We have more than 70 volunteers and they are split into various different groups and we are focussing on marketing at this event.

“My concern is about health. This is an industrial area with the pits and we are still recovering from that.I am worried about the possible illnesses people may contract.

Another member, Nigel Butler, said: “It won’t stop at one application. We need to have events like this because people don’t know about it until it is on their doorstep.

“The traffic will be terrible. If it happens people won’t be able to get to Worksop through Woodsetts. It will be mayhem.”