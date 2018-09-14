Another Co-op cash machine has been raided

The Co-op in Swallownest has been cordoned off by the police this morning following an overnight raid.

This is following a number of similar incidents around Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire.

The Co-op cash machine has been targeted by thieves

Staff at the Co-op in Swallownest were alerted to the raid at around 3am.

The metal shutters to the Main Street based shop were forced open by the raider or gang involved.

Details of what were stolen from the store have not yet been released.

The shop has been taped off and is under police guard this morning while crime scene investigation experts work inside.

In May, the Co-op petrol station and shop on nearby Worksop Road, Aston, was targeted by raiders who used a JCB to pull a cash machine from the exterior wall of the store.

And the McColls supermarket, just a few hundred yards away from the petrol station, has been the scene of a number of raids.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

There has also been cash machine raids in Nottinghamshire including thieves 'blowing up' a cash machine at the Co-op in Huthwaitem and the Co-op in Selston and a ram raid at Edwinstowe Leisure Centre.

