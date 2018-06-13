Another arrest made by new burglary teams in Nottinghamshire

A 27-year-old-man has been charged in connection with 17 burglaries in Nottinghamshire.

Lee Jason Carnell, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 11, and was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on July 9.

Carnell is the latest person to be arrested and charged since the introduction of two new dedicated burglary teams which are focused on tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county.

The teams have been created as part of a new Force structure, moving towards a more geographic model that provides dedicated policing services for the city and county, based in the communities they serve.

Detective chief inspector Kevin Broadhead said: “I’m really pleased with the positive results we’ve had so far since the new burglary teams were introduced.

“Carnell’s arrest and charging is just the latest success we’ve had as a result of the really good proactive investigative work going on within the burglary teams.

“Since the teams were established in April we’ve seen a near 400 per cent increase in offences that have been charged.

“Across the Force, between April 1, and June 11, we’ve had 89 house burglaries that were charged compared with 18 house burglaries charged between April 1, 2017 and June 11, 2017.

“Burglary is such an invasive, impactful and upsetting crime, leaving victims feeling unsafe in their own homes, that we’ve made tackling it a priority in the city and county.

“We want to reassure the people of Nottinghamshire that we will continue to pursue those committing burglaries and remain committed to catching those responsible and bringing them to justice.

“The positive results our burglary teams are getting are testament to their hard work and dedication to taking burglars off our streets. It shows that if you commit a burglary in our Force area you won’t get away with it.”

The new dedicated burglary teams are making a big push on tackling burglary and bringing offenders to justice but the police still need people to help them by reporting any suspicious activity and reviewing their own home security to make themselves less of a target.

The police are asking the public to be vigilant as they know the vast majority of burglaries are preventable as they are often opportunistic.

Make sure your front and back doors and windows are locked even when you’re in and never leave your car keys on show through a window when not using them. Do not leave them in locks, on the window ledges or kitchen/hall tables and never on a hook behind the door or in reach of a letterbox or cat flap.

For more advice on how to keep your property safe visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/prevention.