Angie will be stepping out in style for Bluebell Wood

A counsellor who supports families of children with life-shortening conditions will be taking to the catwalk next month for Bluebell Wood’s charity fashion show.

Angie Beasley, from Doncaster, is a child and family counselling co-ordinator at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston, which supports children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions, and their families.

She has worked at the hospice since 2013 and supports family members, helping children cope with their condition, and parents who have faced the loss of their child.

Angie will be one of a number of hospice staff and volunteers modelling the best in pre-loved fashion at the event at Dinnington Resource Centre.

She said: “I’m here to support families during their darkest times, allowing them to talk through their thoughts and feelings, whether they’re learning to adapt to a diagnosis or if they’ve recently lost their child.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we do at Bluebell Wood, so I’m thrilled to have been asked to model at the hospice’s fashion show.

“I’m a little bit nervous to be taking to the catwalk, but everything we sell on the night will go towards helping families who needs us, which makes the whole thing worthwhile.”

Showcasing men and women’s evening, summer and bridal wear from Bluebell Wood’s Dinnington and Rotherham shops, the event will offer guests runway-style at a fraction of the price.

Everything in the show will be available to buy on the night, with all proceeds going to South Yorkshire’s only children’s hospice.

Sunny Allison, Bluebell Wood’s head of retail, added: “We’ve chosen some of our shop’s very best pre-loved items to showcase in our second fashion show and each item will look right at home on our runway.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get the first choice of our best clothes ready for the summer, pick the perfect prom gown or find a flawless wedding suit or gown.

“It’s a cost-conscious fashionista’s dream, and the best part is every item you buy means Angie can be there for families when they need it most.”

The event takes place on Thursday, May 2 at 5.30pm.

Tickets are £3 and can be bought from Bluebell Wood shops located on Wellgate in Rotherham or Laughton Road in Dinnington.

Both shops are open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday.

A small number of tickets are also available from the Dinnington Resource Centre in advance or on the night.