Amazon to open new warehouse in Derbyshire - creating 200 jobs

Internet shopping giant Amazon is to open a new warehouse in Derbyshire - creating 200 permanent jobs.

Amazon says the warehouse - which will be located at Gander Lane in Barlborough - will help meet customer demand.

Stefano Perego, Amazon's vice president of UK customer fulfilment, said: "We are delighted to open a new Amazon building in the Chesterfield area and begin recruitment for more than 200 new permanent roles with competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming a new team, who will play a crucial role in delivering a first rate level of service for our customers."

Dan Swaine, Bolsover District Council's chief executive, said: "This is great news and a welcome boost for the area.

"This new warehouse will create 200 permanent jobs in the area, meaning significant opportunities for local people and to attract a company like Amazon is good news for the local economy and the future of the District."

Recruitment for the Amazon team in Barlborough who will pick, pack and ship customer orders will begin later this year. People interested in applying for jobs at Amazon should visit www.myamazonjob.com/fulfillment-centers/chesterfield

Amazon said of its pay package: "Amazon fulfilment centre employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits from day one. Pay starts at £10.50 in the London area and £9.50 for the rest of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees working in the company's fulfilment centres. Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount, which combined are worth more than £700 annually, as well as a company pension plan.

"Amazon also offers employees an innovative programme called Career Choice that provides funding for adult education, offering to pre-pay 95 per cent of tuition and associated fees for nationally recognised courses, up to £8,000 over four years."