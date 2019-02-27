Almost 90 per cent of the East Midlands daydream of holidays up to nearly half the working day

New research has revealed that much of the East Midlands is in the depths of deep fantasy and living alternative lives at their desks.

The research conducted by Travel Republic found that going on holiday (80 per cent) was the most popular daydream in the region.

Bosses beware, daydreaming can take place throughout the day, as over a third (36 per cent) of people from the East Midlands say they indulge in daydreaming at their desks and almost a quarter (22 per cent) have lost focus in meetings. Some daydreams have become so tempting, that (34 per cent) have imagined quitting their job to fulfil their dreams.

And when the people of East Midlands are not daydreaming, almost one quarter (22 per cent) confessed to having booked their dream holidays during work time, with over one quarter of these (27 per cent) spending an hour or more each day researching the perfect holiday.

More than half of the East Midlands holiday daydreamers imagine lying on a beach (52 per cent), walking along it (46 per cent), sunbathing by a pool (40 per cent) or simply taking in a beautiful view (31 per cent). The most popular daydream destinations for the people in the East Midlands are the Caribbean (42 per cent), followed by Spain (30 per cent), the USA (24 per cent) and Australia (22 per cent).

Emma Kenny, TV psychologist, presenter and writer said: “Daydreaming is psychologically beneficial because it often allows us to return to happy memories or provides visions of possibility, which make us feel hopeful. Knowing that you work so that you can go on holiday gives reason to your work day.”

Frank Rejwan, Managing Director at Travel Republic said: “People escape from everyday stresses when on holiday and it seems that even imagining themselves elsewhere offers some of the same pleasure.

81 per cent of our holiday bookings happen after midday, so it is no surprise that people are imagining themselves relaxing in the sunshine by 11.20am.

At Travel Republic we offer a wide selection of hotels and destinations, so customers can create the perfect holiday to wherever their imagination takes them.”

