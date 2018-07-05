Alcoholic embedded car in Mansfield school hedge

A Mansfield drink driver who flipped his car and ended up in a hedgerow outside a school, refused to cooperate when police tried to breathalyse him, a court heard.

Layton Stephens hit a stationary vehicle outside, Garibaldi School, in Forest Town, at 3.30pm, on June 15.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka said: “There was a refusal after a request was made at the roadside and later on.”

Amy Godson, mitigating, said: “He accepts he has a significant alcohol problem. Since this incident he is engaging with Alcoholics Anonymous and Change Grow Live.

“He describes his issue with alcohol as spiralling out of control.”

She said Stephens had used alcohol as a crutch since the death of his father, but he had “positive support” from his family.

Stephens, 31, of Walnut Tree Crescent, Forest Town, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “Well Mr Stephens, you have a drink problem and it’s to be commended that you’re trying to take steps to come to terms with that.

“But when you get behind the wheel of a car, which is a lethal weapon, you put yourself and others at risk of serious injury and death.”

The court heard he was banned for a similar offence in 2005.

Stephens was banned for three years, and a 16 week curfew, from 7pm to 6am, was imposed.

He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.