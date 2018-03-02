Air Ambulance battled blizzard to save Creswell pensioner

As the arctic weather conditions continued to affect the region an air ambulance got where land ambulances could not and airlifted a seriously ill to hospital.

Yesterday, Thursday, March 1, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance responded to two potentially life-threatening incidents, one in Cresswell.

The first mission for the Ambucopter was at 1pm to a medical emergency in Cresswell.

The patient, a woman in her 80s, was airlifted to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer, Karen Jobling, said: “On days like yesterday when roads were simply not passable due to extreme weather conditions, the only option in a rural life-threatening emergency is our helicopter. We really can be the difference between a seriously ill or injured patient getting to hospital or not.

“The skill of our pilots made this possible, despite atrocious weather conditions.

“We also have the unique benefit of being able to deliver the equivalent of an A&E department to the scene, including a doctor, paramedics and blood, giving the most serious of patients that we respond to the very best chance of survival possible.”