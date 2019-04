Highways England has warned of traffic disruption for commuters this morning after a crash closed two lanes of the M1 in Derbyshire

The collision took place on the rhe M1 northbound exit slip at junction J30 near Barlborough

Two lanes of the motorway have been closed and traffic the event is expected to clear between 08:45 and 9am.