A1 closed after crash saw lorry 'jack-knife and cross central reservation'

The A1 was closed following a crash which saw a lorry "jack-knife and cross the central reservation" and a car leave the road.

Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 8.30pm on Monday November 11, to the incident at Elkesley, near to Gamston airfield.

Stock image of police.

Police have said the male occupant of the car was freed by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and that his injuries are not "believed to be life-threatening or life-altering".

A police spokesman said: "The A1 was closed in both directions, following an incident on the northbound carriageway which saw a HGV jack-knife and cross the central reservation.

"A second vehicle – a car – is believed to have collided with the HGV during the incident before leaving the road.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 874 of 11 November."