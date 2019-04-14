A1 carriageway still closed after seven hours

A section of the A1 is still closed after a collision - and police are appealing for witnesses.

The collision involved a HGV and a VW Passat blue saloon.

Thenorthbound carriageway remains closed

This occurred at about 1am.

Two people, a man and a woman, have sustained serious injuries and remain in hospital.

Highways England‏ said the northbound carriageway near Long Bennington was blocked after the collision.

"Could any person who witnessed the collision and or has dash cam footage of the incident please ring 101 and quote incident number 23 of 14/4/19."

The road was closed between A52, Barrowby and A46, Newark junctions.

The northbound carriageway remains closed - 9.30am Sunday, April 14.