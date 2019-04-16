A patch of derelict land in Worksop could be turned into council housing development

A new housing development could help to regenerate a derelict patch of land in Worksop and create around 120 new homes.

A planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council for a Council Housing development.

The state of the art development, which sits between Lincoln Street and Furnival Street in Manton, proposes to include a mixture of properties including flats, houses and bungalows and create around 120 new homes.

A spokesman from Bassetlaw District Council, said; “We will be seeking planning permission for phase one of the development that will include clearance of the site, in addition to building the first tranche of properties.”

“This is an extremely exciting opportunity and as you will be able to see from the indicative plans, this is proposed to be an extremely impressive development and the council is delivering on its ambition to have a greater mix of council housing in this area.”

“We already have a strong track record of creating new Council Housing with projects in Harworth delivering 83 houses and the Independent Living development at Priory Court in Worksop, which is currently under construction, set to deliver a further 52 properties.

“This project will bring forward a high quality scheme that delivers modern, innovative and energy efficient housing that improves neighbourhoods, supports local jobs and continues the council’s ambition to increase the amount of council housing in our district.

In 2015, the council asked residents what kind of development they would like to see on the site, known locally as ‘the old allotments’.

From the 178 responses received as part of a six-week consultation, residents said they would like to see some form of Council Housing with a mix of two, three and four- bedroomed properties.

Two properties on Furnival Street were demolished in January 2019 to create a new access to the site and plans are now moving quickly to get the development underway.