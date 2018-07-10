A Gainsborough teenager who turned his life around has been presented with a Young Citizen award

A Gainsborough teenager who turned his life around has been recognised at this year’s Good Citizen Awards.

Winners were chosen for their outstanding contribution to changing lives and supporting communities following nominations by friends, neighbours and colleagues in recognition for their tireless efforts to help others.

The winner of this year’s Young Citizen award was Mitchell Rowland from Gainsborough.

Mitchell, 14, who has autism and ADHD, was referred to Positive Futures in 2016 after being in trouble at school and with the police.

Since beginning to volunteer, he has come on leaps and bounds being described as a ‘fantastic advocate’ for the organisation and helping other young people around the county.

Stephen Rowe, a Positive Futures worker, said: “Mitchell has also been a fantastic advocate promoting our sessions to other young people and organisations.

“The difference in his behaviour in the community has completely changed benefiting all people that he comes across, and this Good Citizens Award really vindicates the achievements he has made so far.”

Winners received their awards at the Lincolnshire Show from the leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Martin Hill and chairman of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Ron Oxby.

Coun Martin Hill said: “This year’s winners are truly inspirational, and make a huge difference to their communities through their unstinting commitment.”