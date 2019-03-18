A Gainsborough family are raising funds and awareness of SUDEP after Megan Cook died suddenly last year

A mother and her family are raising money in memory of her daughter after she died suddenly from epilepsy.

Megan Cook from Gainsborough was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2017 after having two seizures.

And sadly Megan passed away in August last year aged 18.

Teresa Cook, Megan’s mum, said: “Her CAT scans, MRI scans and EEG we’re all clear. But then Megan had another seizure on August 31, 2018, in which she died.

“It is called SUDEP (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy).

“We had never been told about SUDEP or hadn’t even heard of it until the coroner told us five weeks after Megan passed.

“Megan was a shy person but was happy and loved being around her family, nephew and neice.

“Megan enjoyed holidays with us abroad especially in Turkey.

“She was a beautiful and caring person who would help anyone.”

As SUDEP is thought to happen either during or following a seizure, it is possible it is due to a problem with the person’s heart or breathing during or following the seizure.

Now Megan’s family are raising money for SUDEP in her memory.

Megan said: “Money is needed to help with research to look into why there are deaths in epilepsy.”

To help raise money a raffle has been held alongside the Royal Mail.

Teresa said: “The raffle went well and we raised £3,198 which Royal Mail are kindly going to match.

“We miss Megan so much and helping to raise money for such a good cause helps us to cope that little bit more and also raises awareness.”