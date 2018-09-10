It was a celebration of Gainsborough’s heritage as part of Heritage Open Days.

This weekend saw venues in Gainsborough and the surrounding areas welcome visitors to find out more about the town’s heritage.

Andrew Birkitt, Gainsborough Heritage Centre chairman, said: “The Heritage Centre is part of Lincolnshire’s Heritage Open Days this September.

“Stroll down memory lane with a fantastic street scene from Gainsborough’s past and find out more about the Battle of Gainsborough that happened 375 years ago with our feature exhibition.

“Enjoy our activity trail and free access only September 15, and 16, and don’t forget to step back in time and enjoy refreshments in the Exchange tearoom.

“This is a brilliant opportunity to remember the history of our town.”

And there are plenty more events taking place during the second weekend of Heritage Open Days.

The Heritage Centre will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 11am to 3pm and The Old Nick will be open from 11am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

You can discover the history of Quakerism at a talk at the Gainsborough Quaker Meeting House in Market Street, Gainsborough, on Saturday, September 15, from 10am to 4pm.

You will also have the chance to follow in the footsteps of a pioneer in early photography, Dr C F George.

The guided walk is taking place on Saturday, September 15, from 2pm to 4pm, meeting outside the Town Hall in High Street, Kirtin in Lindsey.

Booking is essential and to book call 01652 648435.

For more events in the area visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk.