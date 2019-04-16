A care home provider in Shireoaks are ‘Outstanding’ after latest inspection

A home care provider in Worksop is celebrating after an inspection found them to be ‘Outstanding’.

SJW The Wright Care in Shireoaks was last inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in June 2016 and its overall rating was Good but after its latest inspection in March it has now been rated as Outstanding.

SJW - The Wright Care received an outstanding from The CQC. Sue Wake inspector from CQC and Sue Wright manager SJW with staff.

SJW The Wright Care is a domiciliary care agency that provides personal care and support to people in the Worksop and Retford area.

At the time of this inspection 24 people were using the service for personal care needs.

Amie Wood-Pickering, care co-ordinator, said: “We were inspected on March 4, by CQC and we received a lovely phone call from our inspector to say that we have achieved an ‘Outstanding’, and in three areas.

“This means we are the highest achieving domiciliary care agency in this area. The best in Bassetlaw.”

The inspector gave an overall rating of Outstanding, however the inspection was broken down into five categories.

Safe and effective were rated Good and the caring, responsive and well-led categories were all rated Outstanding.

The report said: “People received high quality person-centred care from staff who knew people exceptionally well.

“We received numerous accounts of how staff had gone above and beyond in their caring role.

“The provider was especially flexible in meeting people’s rapidly changing needs to ensure they remained in their homes rather than in health or social care settings.

“The service ensured people’s families were supported too and feedback from them was very moving.

“Care plans were superbly written and ensured people received care and support exactly as they wished.

“The service had developed excellent relationships with a wide range of community partners from the fire service to local charities and they played a very active role in ensuring older people were a valued part of their community.”