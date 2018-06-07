£74,000 cash boost for Bassetlaw Action Centre will help elderly clients keep independence for longer

A cash injection of more than £74,000 will allow Bassetlaw Action Centre to strengthen its work with the district’s older population and ensure they can keep their independence for longer.

The funding boost, from Lloyds Bank Foundation, will provide a much-needed housing advisor, whose services are described as “life-saving” by the charity’s older and most vulnerable clients.

These include advice and support with ageing, money management, bereavement, worsening health or disability, enabling many in the community to sustain or regain independence.

Housing advisors also direct clients to the Retford-based centre’s other services where necessary, “empowering older people and increasing their confidence and autonomy”.

Lynn Tupling, CEO of Bassetlaw Action Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful for this funding, which will enable us to support many more local people to access the help they need to remain independent at home.

“Our housing advisors will assist people to secure additional welfare benefits to buy in additional help, will arrange for a grab rail to be fitted to an existing property, to place bids for alternate properties and will support a house move if necessary.

“We recognise the importance of having a bespoke service which is highly valued by local people as it has such a positive impact on their lives.”

Paul Street, chief executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said: “Charities like Bassetlaw Action Centre are the lifeblood of so many communities and so vital in tackling disadvantage in towns and cities.

“We’re proud that, with the support of Lloyds Bank, we’re able to support Bassetlaw Action Centre and their work helping older people stay in their own homes, and I look forward to seeing the great things they achieve in the coming years.”

A recent parliamentary report highlighted the epidemic of Britain’s ageing population and noted the absence of central services, a gap that Bassetlaw Action Centre is “aiming to fill”.