71-year-old Bassetlaw man tied up, threatened with a knife and robbed

A 71-year-old Bassetlaw man was tied up, threatened with a knife and had his bank cards and pin numbers robbed.

A 30-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, some of which targeted the 71-year-old man.

On September, 15, police were called to a house in Harworth after the incident with the 71-year-old man.

The 30-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of four counts of robbery, three counts of harassment, two counts of burglary, theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

A police spokesman said: "The 30-year-old man was arrested in Carlton-in-Lindrick in the early hours of this morning ( September 17) and he remains in police custody."