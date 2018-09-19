34-year-old man missing from Worksop

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing 34-year-old Worksop man.

Yasser Saad was reported missing from the Worksop area on Tuesday (September,18).

Yasser is described as thin build, 5ft 7 tall, curly dark hair and was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, stone colour trousers and white trainers.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Yasser or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 930 of 18 September 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."