A pyramid entrance gate is lowered into place.

30 years of Crystal Peaks in pictures

It's been attracting shoppers for more than 30 years - but what did Crystal Peaks used to look like?

We've dipped back in time to find a collection of photos from the centre's opening in 1988 through the 90s.

Burying a time capsule to mark the opening of the complex.

1. TIME CAPSULE

A dramatic sunset over the shopping cente in the 1990s.

2. SUNSET OVER CRYSTAL PEAKS

The Sainsbury's store ahead of its opening at Crystal Peaks.

3. SAINSBURY'S

The clock and the glass lift in the vaulted upper atrium.

4. CLOCK TOWER

