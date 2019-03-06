30 years of Crystal Peaks in pictures

We've dipped back in time to find a collection of photos from the centre's opening in 1988 through the 90s.

1. TIME CAPSULE Burying a time capsule to mark the opening of the complex. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. SUNSET OVER CRYSTAL PEAKS A dramatic sunset over the shopping cente in the 1990s. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. SAINSBURY'S The Sainsbury's store ahead of its opening at Crystal Peaks. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. CLOCK TOWER The clock and the glass lift in the vaulted upper atrium. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more