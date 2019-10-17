30-year-old man arrested in connection with Worksop burglary

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with an incident that happened in Worksop.

It is believed that someone entered a property in Stubbing Lane, in August this year, after smashing through a glass panel on the rear door of the building.

A Chanel leather handbag was taken from the house.

The man was arrested yesterday, October 16, following a police investigation.

Anyone who may have any information in connection with the burglary should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 524 of 30 August 2019.