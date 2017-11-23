£295 court bill for £15 of cannabis in Mansfield

A Derby man who told police he was carrying £15 of cannabis in Mansfield has ended up with a £295 court bill.

Officers were called to Toothill Lane car park, at 4.30am, on November 5, after reports of two men acting suspiciously, and found Martin Cooper in the passenger seat of a car.

“He told officers he had some cannabis in his sock,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “A search revealed he had another bag in his trousers.”

Cooper, 25, of Horton Street, Derby, admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Cooper, who had no previous convictions, told the court he was only carrying £15 of the drug.

Magistrates fined him £180, with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. The cannabis was forfeited and destroyed.