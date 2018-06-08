1930s garden party planned for King’s Park 80th birthday celebration

An award-winning Bassetlaw park will celebrate its 80th anniversary with a vintage inspired day of events later this month.

Retford’s much-loved King’s Park was opened on June 29 1938 to commemorate the reign of King George V and the coronation year of King George VI.

Plans to host an “extra-special celebration” on Saturday June 30 are underway, as well as a number of additional events to entertain the whole family over the summer months.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This summer looks set to be a fantastic celebration of Kings’ Park and we are delighted to be hosting a number of events over the coming months.

“The highlight of these is set to be the 80th anniversary of the park and we hope this celebration will be supported by local residents, businesses and community groups.

“The garden party themed event will take visitors back to the 1930s with vintage fairground attractions and traditional games and activities.

“There will be performances from swing bands, dance performances and a big screen showing old film footage and photographs from the original opening in 1938.”

The celebrations won’t just be taking place in the parkwith vintage bus rides around the town square and additional events at Bassetlaw Museum also in the works.

Organisers are looking for Classic Car and Motorbike Clubs who would like to be part of the celebrations to get in touch, in addition to any community groups and charities who would like to raise their profile and take on a free stall.

The Council would also be interested to hear from residents who have pictures and memories of Kings’ Park throughout the years, especially if anyone was at the official opening in 1938.

If you would to take part in the event, contact Julie Foye on 01909 533533.