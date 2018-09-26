13-year-old missing from Retford

Nottinghamshire police are concerned for the safety of a 13-year-old boy after he was reported missing form Retford.

Oscar Garton was reported missing at around 6pm on Monday, September 24.

Oscar is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 4ins tall.

He is described as having short dark hair and was last seen wearing black baseball cap, black puffa jacket, snood, blue jeans and was riding a bicycle.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Oscar or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of 24 September 2018."