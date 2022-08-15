Local artist Mike Warren

The exhibition, which runs from Saturday 27 August to Saturday 3 September, between 10am and 3pm each day, will mark a welcome return to the reserve for local artist Mike Warren, a longstanding member of the Trust and President of Nottinghamshire Birdwatchers.

As one of the premier bird watching locations in the region, Idle Valley Nature Reserve makes the ideal backdrop for this event.

With a café, shop and stunning views over the reserve, the centre is a perfect spot to showcase the work of such a celebrated local artist.

Example of artwork which can be seen at the exhibition

Speaking ahead of the event, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Head of Communications Erin McDaid said: “Mike has been a great friend to the Trust over many

years and it is always a delight to welcome him back to exhibit his stunning work.

"Mike’s style really captures the essence of a place and his use of colour is wonderful. We hope lots of people take the opportunity to combine attending the exhibition with a chance to explore Idle Valley Nature Reserve before many of our summer migrant birds depart."

Following the charity’s appeal for funds to support the care of its ancient woodlands across the county earlier this year, Mike was inspired to create a selection of new paintings featuring the Trust’s woodland sites.

Example of artwork which can be seen at the exhibition

Speaking about the new works Mike said: “My new paintings of woodland have taken me to fresh locations in the county as well as old, the woods providing a contrast in habitat and species to my more regular birding in Trent Valley wetlands”.

Last year, the charity welcomed hundreds of visitors to a special exhibition of postcard artwork created by people across the UK and beyond during lockdown and

the event attracted many first-time visitors to the reserve. The Trust hopes Mike’s exhibition will also encourage more people to visit.

Erin explained: “We are so lucky to have a natural gem like Idle Valley Nature Reserve here in Nottinghamshire, but it remains something of an undiscovered gem. We are really looking forward to welcoming Mike back to Idle Valley”.