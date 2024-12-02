Yellow warnings caution against further rainfall and colder snaps for Ireland, says Met Office | Radiator Outlet

A UK-based radiator supplier is proud to announce its expansion into the Irish market.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes at a time when energy-efficient and cost-conscious heating are top priorities for households this winter as temperatures are set to plummet below freezing in early December, cautions the Met Office.

The Irish expansion of the trusted brand Radiator Outlet marks an exciting milestone after nine years of UK success.

Where the brand can continue its mission to provide comfortable, stylish heating solutions to even more homes.

Spokesperson David Hobbs, from Radiator Outlet, said: “After nearly a decade of building trust and delivering value to our UK customers, we’re thrilled to extend our service to Ireland.

“We’ve always believed that every home deserves the perfect combination of warmth and style, and we’re excited to offer that same commitment to homeowners in Ireland.”

The Lancashire-based company was founded in 2015, and since then, has dominated the UK market by combining exceptional quality with affordability.

Their commitment to high-quality materials, cutting-edge manufacturing, and competitive pricing, makes Radiator Outlet a go-to for customers wanting a cosier winter.

Radiator Outlet is a go-to for customers wanting a cosier winter | Shutterstock

‘Impressive heat output and built-to-last quality’

It comes as temperatures in Ireland dropped to as low as -3°C last week, according to the Met Office, with further yellow warnings cautioning against increasing rainfall and colder snaps.

Therefore, Radiator Outlet is poised to replicate the company’s UK success with impressive heat output, affordable prices, and built-to-last quality.

The supplier offers a robust catalogue of radiators designed to fit diverse homes and preferences - and it remains grounded in its founding principles: quality, affordability, and care.

Whether for a cosy cottage or a contemporary urban build, Radiator Outlet is ready to make a lasting impression on Irish homes with products that heat and enhance living spaces.

For more information, please contact:

Radiator Outlet

Units 23 & 24, Common Bank Industrial Estate, Ackhurst Road, Chorley, Lancashire. PR7 1NH

Phone: 0845 860 5908

Get in touch to find out more