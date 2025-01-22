Social housing in UK to have cleaner energy come new initiative

The initiative aims to support UK mission to reduce energy bills, create green jobs, and advance climate action | Shutterstock

In response to the UK Government’s ambitious goal to position Britain as a global clean energy superpower, a new community-driven energy solution is now on the table.

Coined the Smart Energy Communities initiative, local authorities and social housing providers will be able to lead the way in local clean energy.

The initiative aims to support the UK’s mission to reduce energy bills, create green jobs, and advance climate action.

Led by energy supplier Tomato Energy, through its Smart Energy Communities initiative, the company is well-positioned to support the vision outlined in the government’s Great British Energy Local Power Plan.

Tomato Energy will allow communities to start generating clean energy | Tomato Energy

‘Initiative is a key opportunity to help the UK meet its clean energy goals’

This plan aims to develop 1,000 local energy projects that utilise renewable resources such as solar and wind energy, including 100 carport projects.

These initiatives will provide affordable and clean power to communities while ensuring that the benefits remain within the local area.

Tomato Energy’s scalable Energy as a Service solution, powered by Senapt, enables social housing providers to act immediately, setting up smart energy communities that deliver real, measurable results.

“By working within existing frameworks, Tomato Energy allows communities to start generating clean energy now without waiting for new regulations,” said Kenny Virdee of Tomato Energy.

“Our use of Senapt’s Energy as a Service software ensures that energy production and distribution is optimised, providing maximum value to residents.”

This initiative is a key opportunity for social housing providers and local authorities to help the UK meet its clean energy goals while reducing costs for tenants and boosting local sustainability.