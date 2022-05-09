Daneshill Sailing Club, and lake, is located within Daneshill Nature Reserve, in Torworth and is hosting the session on Sunday May 15 between 11am and 4pm.

The club runs adult and junior courses for all abilities throughout the summer months.

It provides the boats, and has qualified instructors and so those attending the session will only need to bring a change of clothes, towel and a picnic.

Free taster session at Daneshill Sailing Club

Formed in 1988, the sailing club has provided a wide range of outdoor activities promoting sailing as a social activity. Sailing usually takes place most Sundays during the season, March 1 to October 31, with club members using a variety of dinghies and sailing boats to perfect their nautical skills.