The Breaking the News and Breaking Nottinghamshire News exhibitions were opened at a special launch event last week.

The launch saw Living Knowledge Network libraries across the country take part in a live link-up event from central hall at Leeds Library where journalists took part in a discussion about regional news and its significance in the heart of communities.

The two exhibitions will travel around Nottinghamshire, being hosted at Worksop Library for several weeks before visiting Beeston, Mansfield and Nottinghamshire Archives. Inspired by the UK’s biggest news collection, which dates back to the 1500s and grows daily, Breaking the News showcases what makes a story through real headlines from newspapers, TV, radio and digital media.

Breaking News exhibition at Worksop Library, pictured is Janette Ford

The sister exhibit, Breaking the Nottinghamshire News, celebrates news stories from the county, explored through the resources in the Local Studies and Nottinghamshire Archives collections.

Inspire chief executive, Peter Gaw, said: “The Breaking the News exhibition explores how as individuals, we have a voice to tell our own stories and influence a bigger picture. The exhibitions will be touring Inspire libraries over the next few months, giving everyone the chance to become a part of this national conversation.”

All exhibitions are free to attend, with no booking required.

