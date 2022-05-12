Discover the creative potential of rubbish with a new exhibition at the Harley Gallery

Recycled Sculpture shows large-scale wildlife sculptures created by artist Michelle Reader – and all made from an array of domestic waste.

Michelle’s sculptures highlight the links between the things we consume and the destruction of wildlife habitats, while at the same time portraying the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

Visitors to the free exhibition can see three of her sculptural installations, accompanied by films which document the making process.

Vulture created with recycled rubbish by Michelle Reader at the Harley Gallery Welbeck

She has been working with recycled materials since 1997 and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, creating artworks for companies such as the National Space Centre, the Royal Horticultural Society, the Port of London Authority and BSkyB.

The exhibition, which runs from May 14-July 24, is aimed at inspiring people to think again about recycling.

If children want to have a go, Michelle is running a workshop on Friday, June 3, at 2pm, where she will guide families through the process of making their own recycled animal sculpture.

It is described as a great way to keep the family busy during the long bank holiday weekend and is recommended for children aged five-11.

Sculptor, Michelle Reader, creating recycled sculptures at the Harley Gallery Welbeck

For younger artists, there is a craft workshop for under-fives earlier in the day.

Workshop tickets cost £6 per child and accompanying adults go free.

Booking is essential – see harleygallery.co.uk for full details.

The gallery is open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10am-5pm, and Sundays, 10am-4pm, with free entry and free parking.

FinishedGoat with drawings